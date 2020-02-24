28 February, 2020 Revista Digital sobre Patentes, Marcas y Propiedad Intelectual

WIPO Elections: Member States get ready to settle on a new Director General

WIPO Elections: Member States get ready to settle on a new Director General
•Elections for a new WIPO Director General will be held on March 4 and 5, 2020.
•Intellectual property rights are vital to the proper functioning of the global knowledge economy.
•WIPO needs a candidate who can lead the organization into the future.


As the sun sets on the second term of Australia’s Francis Gurry, WIPO’s 83- member Coordination Committee will elect the organization’s next Director General in less than a week. This is a hotly contested and high stakes election that initially began with 10 candidates. At the present time, only 6 candidates remain in the running.


Based on articles published in specialized journals and magazines regarding the performance of the candidates during a closed interview session which took place with Member States on February 6 and 7, 2020, three candidates it appears are the likely front runners. It is important to recognize that all candidates have commendable careers and possess the requisite competencies worthy of the position of Director General.


Who are the three candidates leading the way?
 Leading the way as the elections draw closer are the candidates hailing from China, Singapore and Ghana.

China’s candidate (Binying Wang) has the full might of Beijing behind her leaving nothing to chance by lobbying energetically in various capitals around the world. Beijing’s maneuvers have raised serious misgivings and concerns, most notably from Washington. These concerns relate to China’s ability to adequately protect intellectual property rights and rampant theft of IPRs (link to John Bolton tweet). The reputation that precedes China for improper handling of intellectual property is a very important element that has the potential of undermining China’s candidate.


Singapore’s candidate (Daren Tang) seems to be Washington’s preferred candidate (link to Bloomberg article). Whereas Singapore is ostensibly classified as a developing country, it is clear that Singapore’s positions vis-à-vis the interests and priorities of developing countries are at serious odds. The majority of developing countries do not share the position of Singapore on international economic and trade matters, especially in respect of IP related issues. As a result, it is argued by keen observers that Singapore’s candidate might not be able to adequately represent the interests of developing nations and this puts into question his ability to lead a complex organization where international and multilateral exposure is essential to meet the requirements of multiple stakeholders.


Ghana’s candidate (Edward Kwakwa) has succeeded to secure the endorsement of the African Union which accounts for almost one-fourth of the Coordination Committee’s voting share. This endorsement not only strengthens his candidature, but it highlights the view of several diplomats in Geneva that Ghana has a commendable track record in the multilateral world for producing candidates with proven consensus- building skills which will be vital for

WIPO Elections: Member States get ready to settle on a new Director Generalnavigating the complex waters of WIPO’s diplomacy. While it is not abundantly clear how Ghana’s candidate in practical terms will manage to bridge the wide gap between the interests of developed and developing countries in WIPO, he nonetheless cuts the appearance of a professional, knowledgeable and sober figure when compared against the other front runners.


How will it play out?
WIPO’s membership is faced with an important choice concerning the future leadership of the organization. While many good candidates have presented themselves to lead the organization, the fact remains that only one among them can emerge victorious. Far too often the practice on such occasions has been to succumb to narrow political considerations. Given the importance of WIPO in supporting the global knowledge economy through the registration of IP titles, Member States should ensure that the next Director General of WIPO has the requisite knowledge and experience to lead the complex organization into the future. Too much is at stake for national and geopolitical interests to override all else. How it will play out is an open question.


As the sun prepares to rise on a new dawn at WIPO, it is the hope and expectation that Member States will be up to the task of selecting the best candidate that can bring everyone together in the interest of the Organization and the wider IP community.

Fotografía: //www.ifia.com
Autor: MTIM. Juan Ramón Rangel Silva
Twitter: John Bolton
Bloomberg

Comparte tu opinión sobre este artículo

Comentarios

in Actualidad, Main Senior
Related Posts
Main Senior

Buscan patentar concreto mexicano que limpia aire contaminado

26 mayo, 2017

Read more
26 mayo, 2017

Fuente: ANTIMIO CRUZ BUSTAMANTE, Reportero de Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación, Revista Digital Mi Patente, [email protected], www.mipatente.com Con la asesoría del...

Actualidad, Ciencia, Main Senior, TECNOLOGÍA

Primera foto de agujero negro marca un antes y un después en la ciencia

10 abril, 2019

Read more
10 abril, 2019

La historia de la ciencia quedará dividida por un hito: la primera fotografía de un agujero negro revelada por científicos hoy por la mañana

Main Senior

¿SOFTWARE Y PROPIEDAD INTELECTUAL?

6 marzo, 2018

Read more
6 marzo, 2018

FUENTE: SANTIAGO NADAL, Lawyer Specialized in IP, Law Director – SN Abogados, [email protected], www.snabogados.com, Barcelona, Spain. Las empresas siguen creando...

Main Senior

Consejo Consultivo pide a institutos acelerar su generación de patentes

23 junio, 2017

Read more
23 junio, 2017

Fuente: ANTIMIO CRUZ BUSTAMANTE, Reportero de Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación, Revista Digital Mi Patente, [email protected], www.mipatente.com El Consejo Consultivo de...

Main Senior

“Largos años de batalla legal por dos segundos de sampling musical: comentarios al reciente fallo de la Corte Federal Constitucional de Alemania”

24 junio, 2016

Read more
24 junio, 2016

FUENTE: ÁLVARO ANTONIO OCAMPO GREY – Iriarte & Asociados Web: http://www.iriartelaw.com/. Twitter: @ialaw, Perú En este artículo se comenta brevemente...

Foro UNAM
Actualidad, Main Senior

La docencia, una especie de fuente de la juventud: Leonardo Lomelí

15 mayo, 2019

Read more
15 mayo, 2019

“La educación es, en esencia, un acto de amor, una especie de autoegoísmo, de transformar al otro transformándonos a nosotros mismos en el proceso”, afirma Melchor Sánchez Mendiola.

Main Senior

Mejora Clínica Mayo neuromoduladores para vigilar y grabar ataques de epilepsia

11 septiembre, 2017

Read more
11 septiembre, 2017

Fuente: ANTIMIO CRUZ BUSTAMANTE, Reportero de Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación, Revista Digital Mi Patente, [email protected], www.mipatente.com  Desde 2009 ha ocurrido...

Main Senior

NUEVOS CREADORES DE CONTENIDO DIGITAL Y SU PROPIEDAD INTELECTUAL

11 enero, 2019

Read more
11 enero, 2019

Autora: ATENAS ISRAELY HERNÁNDEZ ARÉVALO, Directora y Coordinadora de Derechos en MINERVA Consultoría Jurídica. Egresada de la Facultad de Derecho...

Main Senior

IMPI y BSA refrendan colaboración para incentivar la innovación a través del uso de software legal

28 febrero, 2018

Read more
28 febrero, 2018

Pretende que las empresas adopten prácticas de negocios que involucren la gestión de software legal como parte de sus activos...

Main Senior

PARLAMENTO EUROPEO REABRIRÁ EN SEPTIEMBRE EL DEBATE SOBRE DERECHOS DE AUTOR

30 julio, 2018

Read more
30 julio, 2018

Autor: ANTIMIO CRUZ BUSTAMANTE, Reportero de Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación, Revista Digital Mi Patente, [email protected], www.mipatente.com El Parlamento Europeo informó...

Main Senior

LA FRANQUICIA: ¿CÓMO FUNCIONA?

8 septiembre, 2016

Read more
8 septiembre, 2016

Fuente: FERNANDO SAÑUDO SALAZAR, Director General, Empowerment Consulting S.C., “Life and Bussines Solutions”, www.emcon.mx,  [email protected], Oficina: (662) 2160161, Hermosillo, Son. México.   Si...

Main Senior

Cemento luminiscente detona patentes en la Universidad Michoacana

23 agosto, 2016

Read more
23 agosto, 2016

Fuente: ANTIMIO CRUZ BUSTAMANTE, Reportero de Ciencia, Tecnología e Innovación, Revista Mi Patente, [email protected], www.mipatente.com   La creación de un...

Actualidad, Main Senior, Marcas, PROPIEDAD INTELECTUAL

Buscan protección intelectual de diseños de mujeres indígenas

3 julio, 2019

Read more
3 julio, 2019

Hace unas semanas, se difundió que Carolina Herrera utilizó diseños indígenas mexicanos en su nueva colección de moda de lujo, Resort 2020

Main Senior

Tips notariales: Lo que debes de prever antes de morir

7 noviembre, 2016

Read more
7 noviembre, 2016

En México, el 2 de noviembre celebramos el Día de Muertos, una celebración muy tradicional en nuestro país en la...

Main Senior

UNA NUEVA FIGURA DE PROTECCIÓN INDUSTRIAL EN MÉXICO: INDICACIONES GEOGRÁFICAS.

21 diciembre, 2017

Read more
21 diciembre, 2017

Fuente: NOÉ ANDRÉS QUIROZ MORALES, QM Abogado, [email protected], Ciudad de México, México. RESUMEN Se propone por parte de algunos Senadores...